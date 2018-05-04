Imo State born pilot and winner of the Big Brother Naija 2018, Double Wahala Edition Miracle Igbokwe since his arrival in Nigeria has won one cash gift or another. One of the recent accolades is the latest announcement by the Imo State government appointing Miracle as the Imo State Education Ambassador.
The excited ex-house mate shared this news on his Instagram page thanking the state government for the gesture.
Meanwhile, recent report has it that first runner up of BB Naija 2018, Cynthia Nwadiora also known as Cee C has been ranked as the bitterest woman in Nigeria on google. Findings reveal that just googling Nigeria’s most bitter woman into google browser, brings up her name.
Imo Govt Appoints Miracle Education Ambassador …As Google Ranks Cee C Most Bitter Woman In Nigeria
Imo State born pilot and winner of the Big Brother Naija 2018, Double Wahala Edition Miracle Igbokwe since his arrival in Nigeria has won one cash gift or another. One of the recent accolades is the latest announcement by the Imo State government appointing Miracle as the Imo State Education Ambassador.