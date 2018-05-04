Architects Forum To Renew Building Practices

Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Mr Fitzgerald Umah, says that “2018 Lagos Architect Forum’’, is targeted at renewing the processes and systems in which the built environment endeavours were being conducted.

Umah made the assertion at a news conference to herald the 2018 Lagos Architect Forum (LAF) in Lagos,Wednesday.

The theme of the Forum is: “Lagos 9.0 – Architectural Regeneration 1 — The Lagos Response’’

He said there was need to renew and update the modalities and methods in which the building construction practice were being conducted in the light of present day realities.

According to him, the forum will devise new ways of doing running practices and also highlight contemporary issues, including the new directions for building material technology, value and positioning for Architecture, Urban regeneration and new opportunities.

He added that the forum would be an opportunity for networking among affiliated companies, service providers, manufacturers, corporate bodies, prospective end-users and relevant stakeholders.

“The three-day event, holding from May 9 to May 12 will be an avenue to explore some of the interesting ideas in architecture as it relates to our environment.

“Sessions will highlight contemporary issues such as regeneration of architectural designs and practices in view of the current economic challenges, issues surrounding incessant building collapse and new directions for building material technology.

“Inspiring speakers and industry leaders from the local and international arenas will be present to deliver insights and share from their wealth of experience,’’ he said.

Umah added that the motive was to regenerate the environment and for operators in various professions to be exposed to new trends of global realities.