WMD Outreach Distributes 350 Treated Nets In Edo

No fewer than 350 insecticide treated nets were distributed freely last Monday in Benin by the medical outreach of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO).

This was disclosed by Manager, Health of the organisation, Mr Honestus Obadiora at the end of a rally and road show organised by the NGO, in commemoration of the 2018 World Malaria Day.

He said that a total of 393 persons were tested for malaria during the exercise, with 65 testing positive to the malaria virus.

Obadiora said the aim of the exercise was to identify with the global community to mark the World Malaria Day, which is celebrated annually on April 25.

“This is because malaria has been identified to be a killer disease and the virus affects all, irrespective of age and sex, and lots of funds are expended in its treatment.

“In line with the 2018 theme, “Ready to Beat Malaria,’’ the organisation also included advocacy in the exercise, to ensure that people understand the need for testing, before medication.

“Malaria drugs are one of the most abused drugs as people purchase it indiscriminately, without running a test to determine their health status,’’ he said.

Programme Officer, LAPO,Miss Vivian Onuorah said the organisation decided to identify with the World Health Organisation to educate community members about malaria.

She said the outreach not only gave out nets but also carried out free malaria tests, and gave free drugs to those who tested positive to malaria. Earlier, Mrs Sabina Osehobo, Executive Director, LAPO, in her opening remarks said that the organisation’s activities for malaria prevention were aimed at reducing the socio-economic burden of malaria on individuals and members of their households.