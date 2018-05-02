Bizwoman Blames Child Abuse On Poverty

A business woman residing in Port Harcourt, Mrs Vikale Deezua has attributed the increase of child abuse in Rivers State to poverty and lack of information to the child.

Mrs Deezua, who stated this while speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt at the weekend said that neglecting a child’s physical, mental, sexual and emotional state was improper.

She warned parents and guardians to stop sending their childen to hawk during school hours.

According to her, some parents send their children to hawk during school hours because the children are not their biological children so they felt they could do whatever they wanted to do with the children.

She also told parents to monitor their children, educate them and always build a good relationship with them, where there would be free flow of communication.

Mrs Deezua urged the society to condemn child abuse in the state and report any activities of child abuse in their area to the nearest police station.

She told the police to make more effort to prevent any child abuse in the state as well as arrest and prosecute offenders.

