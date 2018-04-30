Theresa May And A Greek Gift

When the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, recently urged countries in the Commonwealth that have laws prohibiting same sex relationships to revoke such laws, little did she realise that her solicitation was a revelation of an amazing varieties of the moral disintegration of her society.

For me, the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which held in London where the entreaty was made shouldn’t be the proper locality to canvas trivial advocacies of that kind. I regard the CHOGM as a conglomeration of very serious-minded leaders canvassing resolute issues.

To demonstrate her sobriety and resolve, the prime minister dangled a carrot before the leaders by promising financial support for countries that would heed her clarion call. This offer of financial aid is nothing other than a Greek gift.

One desires to know how the revocation of anti-gay legislations would translate to development of the Commonwealth countries. How will they be advantaged by it? Doesn’t it amount to robustly blackmailing their sovereignty?

May needs to understand that the laws of most African countries usually derive from their customs, traditions or mores and so would be difficult to alter to reflect non-African values. Besides, it is absurd for Britain to suggest to their erstwhile colonies what laws to make simply because they belong to the Commonwealth.

This is not the first time this passionate request has been indicated. David Cameron had made similar requisition during his tenure as prime minister but was roundly jettisoned. That is why it is arduous to comprehend Britain’s passion in imposing their sexual preferences on African countries and beyond.

Every Commonwealth country has its interests and troubles. Their immediate challenges may never be the revocation of anti-gay laws as requested by the United Kingdom government. Even if such is on their agenda, they are at liberty to choose their sexual orientation based on their own traditions or ways of life.

Why is Prime Minister May not bothered about the economic and security issues Nigeria or any of the Commonwealth countries is grappling with? It appears Britain simply wants commodious environments for its citizens based in Nigeria or any of her former colonies who may run foul of the law if they practise same sex relationships in these countries.

I believe this request has again been made because most Commonwealth countries are poor and beggarly including Nigeria. They are yearning for aids without which they may extinguish. For instance, would Britain make such a demand from India or even Canada who are equally Commonwealth countries but with a difference?

Britain is also unlikely to make a similar contemptuous requests to Australia, Malta, Cyprus or other former colonies with large and strong economies because these countries are higher up on the pedestal of development. At worst they would be ignored if they fail to comply.

It can, therefore, be presumed that Great Britain’s detestable appeal is a function of the affected countries’ experiences of misrule and lack of direction and purpose which have always compelled their leaders to implore various aids and financial support from developed countries.

If Nigeria, the putative giant of Africa, were not snoozing and sleeping, the British prime minister would never have made that inappropriate demand. Rather, she would have been busy effecting other negotiations with the Nigerian government instead of the sexual preferences of Nigerians.

There are many more impelling national challenges than the promotion of same sex relationships and no logic, however persuasive, can prioritise it for now or ever. Apart from the aids from Britain, what would the invalidation of the law on same sex relations achieve for Nigeria?

How is the abrogation of the legislation going to make Nigeria a better country in terms of the economy, infrastructure and security? These are the more pressing issues on the national agenda at the moment, not the sexual predilections of a minority that are largely considered as being sexually disoriented.

The British prime minister’s request should goad Nigeria and other Commonwealth nations to maintain their grandeur by moving out of the comity of beggarly nations and not take gratuitous insults from seemingly superior countries. Well, the choice is always there right before them.

Arnold Alalibo