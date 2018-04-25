Seme Customs Generates N1.5bn

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Command, has said it generated N1.5 billion as revenue between January and March, this year, representing 70 per cent of its monthly revenue target.

The command disclosed this in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Mr Selchang Taupyen, in Badagry, Lagos State, Monday.

The statement noted that the surveillance efforts by the command in the period under review also made a total of 270 seizures, with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N235.6 million.

“In the first three months of the year, the command generated 1,576,153,186 and as well, within one year, seized over 32,000 bags of rice with a DPV of N530million.

“This, however, goes to show that the command under the watchful eyes of its Area Controller, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, is determined to block any form of corruption and as well eradicate smuggling.

“Men of the command have marked some strategic places around the border for effective policing. We adhere strictly to government policies and we therefore appeal to the public to do same,’’ he said.

The spokesman said the Area Comptroller urged the public to change its perception about the command and report erring officials to the appropriate authorities.

“Changing the public perception towards the NCS is a task the present leadership is instilling amongst its officers and the modus operandi of the service to comply with international best practices because the border is the gateway to and from West African countries.

“With that in mind, there is a need for international travellers to be treated with dignity, a high degree of respect, transparency and professionalism, while we also discharge our duties effectively at the same time.

“Seme border in the eyes of the public is undergoing a positive metamorphosis, despite the fact that often times, few recalcitrant officers are always seen among the committed and patriotic ones.

“Change your perception as the border is meant for legitimate trade and not for smuggling activities,’’ he added.