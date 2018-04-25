Rangers Promises Harvest Of Goals Against MFM

Rangers International of Enugu has promised their supporters of “harvest of goals” during their match against Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) in Enugu tomorrow.

Norbert Okolie, the spokesperson of the club told Tidesports source in Enugu on yeserday that club would also “baptise MFM with goals.

“Our last two draws have taught us a lesson because we never bargain for them as we did not expect playing out goalless draw with Kwara United in our backyard.

“We are bitter that we threw away four points from the possible six in our last two matches, and that we have to make up for a start from MFM match.

“No doubt, MFM will focus on the match as they have been bundled out of the continental league, but they will be trashed on Thursday,’’ he said.

He noted that the players had overcome the result of the club two matches, assuring that they would come out in different mode against their visitor.

“We have a good psychologist and he has worked tremendously on the players after the two matches, so they are in good frame of mind and good to go,’’ he said.

Tidesports source reports that Rangers occupy seventh position in the league with 24 points garnered from 17 matches.

“Though, our position at the league is not the best we desire for because some clubs are ahead of us with the same number of matches, the league is still far away so we will still achieve our objective. Our target remains the trophy.

“Nobody goes to war and want to loss; the same thing is applied to football.

“So, we do not hope to relinquish point again at home, as we will keep fighting for away points, even than before,” he said.

He called on the supporters to come out en-masse to cheer the club to victory.