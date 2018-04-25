PDP Tasks Buhari, APC On US Corruption Charge …As Wike Urges Youth To Vote Out APC In 2019

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to quickly respond to the damning report by the United States government on increasing corruption and abuse of human rights in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of the party in Abuja, yesterday, it said the report further exposed the festering corruption, impunity, gross violation of rights and killings under the watch of the Buhari Presidency.

According to the statement, this report by the US Department of State further vindicates the opposition party’s stand that the Buhari-led APC government is “overtly and inherently corrupt, vengeful and has been engaging in smear campaign against the opposition to divert public attention from its atrocities.”

The party observed that the US report directly indicted the APC-led Federal Government of official corruption, secretiveness, high-handedness, restriction of personal freedom and rights, executive influence on the judiciary, wanton arrests, detention and persecution of opposition as well as extra judicial and arbitrary killing of citizens by state-controlled security forces.

It pointed out that the report also directly discredited President Buhari’s fight against corruption as targeted against opposition members while government officials and APC members, openly indicted of corruption, especially those close to Mr. President, are not prosecuted.

The statement added: “From the report, the world can now see that the PDP has not been raising a false alarm on the unbearable savagery and massive corruption of the APC administration, which has proven to be the worst in the history of our country.

“The world has now known why the APC-led Federal Government has been fixated at silencing opposition voices using the tyrannical instruments of intimidation, arrest, detention, trumped-up charges and media trial while emasculating free speech and press freedom in our country, all designed to hide their atrocities from the world.

“Today, it is clear to the world why Nigerians are leaving their country in droves to other parts of the world even at the peril of slavery and death.

“Under President Buhari and the APC, our country is in great pain. Our constitution appears to have been technically suspended. Citizens now live in fear; bloodletting by marauders and extra judicial killings have become the order of the day; billions of naira meant for the rehabilitation of victims of the insurgency are daily frittered by government officials while fundamental human rights have become essential commodities.

“While we urge Nigerians to remain calm, we are surprised that the Buhari Presidency has suddenly become dumb in the face of obviously overwhelming allegations, believing that the tide will flow by.”

The PDP, therefore, challenged the Presidency and the APC to end “their arrogant disdain for the people and immediately respond to all allegations raised in the report.”

It said these are weighty issues and they can no longer hide under the canopy of politics to dismiss them with a wave of the hand as they did in the past.

The PDP called on United States President Donald Trump to note the damning finding in the report by the US Department of States and review his earlier invitation to President Buhari until the issues raised are addressed.

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that Nigerian youth have a responsibility to vote out the failed All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government in 2019 that has destroyed the country.

This is as the Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association; Rivers State Branch endorsed the governor for a second term, citing his performance as the reason behind their decision.

Speaking during a solidarity visit by the Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association, Rivers State Branch, last Monday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said that the APC-led Federal Government has no plan for the future of the country, hence it has destroyed all viable sectors.

He said: “A government that has no plan for the people, does not think of their welfare and security, goes ahead to say that the youth are lazy.

“Having collapsed the country, they want to blame it on others. Things were not like this before they worsened the situation. I am happy that we now know our mistakes, and we are not going to continue with that mistake in 2019”.

The governor said that contrary to the presidential declaration, Nigerian youth were not lazy.

“I know that our youth are not lazy. The only power we have is our Permanent Voter Card. If you don’t have your Permanent Voter Card, then you are lazy. We must use our PVCs to chase away this lazy party out of Nigeria”, Wike said.

Speaking further, Wike said that his administration has a deliberate policy to grow the state’s economy and empower the youth.

“Members of the Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association, Rivers State Branch will benefit from the monthly N200million interest free loans set aside by the state government. The funds will be released to different traders and young entrepreneurs on a phased basis”, Wike said.

He added: “Once you get the loan, apply it to your businesses and trades to grow the state’s economy. I also plead with you to work with the state government to ensure that your members don’t ply your trade on the main road”.

On national security, Wike stated that the APC-led Federal Government should be held responsible for the unbridled killing of innocent Nigerians across the country.

“APC is responsible for the bloodshed in the country. This is a party that believes in sucking blood. If the party does not believe in sucking blood, they would have checked the shedding of innocent blood”, he said.