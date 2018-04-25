100 Scrabble Players Converge For NSPC

No fewer than 100 players from across the country will converge in Edo State for the Nigeria Scrabble Players Championships (NSPC) Season 5 sponsored by Nigeria Scrabble Friends.
The competition, which will hold from April 27 to April 28 at Vichi Gates Hotel and Suites in Benin, is being co-sponsored by the Edo State Scrabble Association.
The National Scrabble Senior team Coach, Anthony Ikolo, told the Tidesports source yesterday in Abuja that the championships would come in three categories — Masters, Intermediate and Opens.
He said that prize pool would be a minimum of N1 million and that registration for the competition was Masters N6,000, Intermediate N5,000 and N4,000 for the Open category.

