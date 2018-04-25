No fewer than 100 players from across the country will converge in Edo State for the Nigeria Scrabble Players Championships (NSPC) Season 5 sponsored by Nigeria Scrabble Friends.
The competition, which will hold from April 27 to April 28 at Vichi Gates Hotel and Suites in Benin, is being co-sponsored by the Edo State Scrabble Association.
The National Scrabble Senior team Coach, Anthony Ikolo, told the Tidesports source yesterday in Abuja that the championships would come in three categories — Masters, Intermediate and Opens.
He said that prize pool would be a minimum of N1 million and that registration for the competition was Masters N6,000, Intermediate N5,000 and N4,000 for the Open category.
100 Scrabble Players Converge For NSPC
No fewer than 100 players from across the country will converge in Edo State for the Nigeria Scrabble Players Championships (NSPC) Season 5 sponsored by Nigeria Scrabble Friends.