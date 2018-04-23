Kula Waterways Attack Claims Two

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the killing of two persons along the Kula waterways in Akuku Toru Local Government Area of the State over the weekend.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni made the confirmation in an interview with newsmen.

Omoni who stated that other persons including a police officer sustained injuries in the attack, posited that a joint security team had been drafted to the kula community on surveillance mission.

He said though the details were still sketchy, the victims were returning from ward primary elections when unknown gunman attacked them with two or three persons feared dead and some sustained various degrees of gun shots in the attack.

He said on getting the report, the police immediately mobilised to the area with men of the Joint Task Force (JTF) with two gun boats, combed the entire place and salvaged the situation.

He assured the residents of Kula of adequate police security, following the dastardly acts.

The Tide reports that the chairman of the Rivers State Petroleum Taskforce, Mr. Kenneth Opusingi and the chairman of National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Sukubo Sara Igbe escaped with bullet wounds.

Meanwhile, the chairman caretaker committee of Akuku Toru Local Government Area, ThankGod Lily has condemned the attack on some indigenes of Kula on the Kula waterways.

The caretaker committee chairman who expressed disgust at the attack said his administration would ensure that those behind the attack were brought to book.

While condoling with the families of those who lost their lives, the Akuku-Toru local government area boss said the council would partner security operatives to stem the ugly trend of sea piracy and other criminalities.