Black And White For A Great Look

Black and white are two key colours in fashion. White is a popular colour in fashion. Light and neutral, it goes well with any colour. It readily matches bottoms of any colour. Associated with cleanliness and purity, innocence and gentleness, it gives you a feeling of freedom and uncluttered openness.

Black is also as popular in fashion as white, always stylish and never out of trend. A mysterious colour, it gives you a feeling of perspective and depth. Symbolising elegance and refinement, it is always regarded as a prestigious colour.

Black and white can be worn separately and the wearer still looks glam. But the freshest way to wear black and white is to pair a solid black top with a white bottom (skirts, shorts or jeans). This is a great look if you are top heavy because the black de-emphasises your top.

You may also choose to wear white top on black bottom. The best way to make this look work is to choose interesting silhouettes and textures. Ensure your pieces are not too basic, so you don’t look like a waiter.

Tie the whole look together with the following accessories – strappy black sandals, a strain flower belt, simple red shoes – for a feminine look that does not detract from the graphic appeal.

Calista Ezeaku