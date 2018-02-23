Behold, Two Celebrity Birthday Parties

When celebrities decide to celebrate their birthdays, most times, they do it in grand style, they go extra mile just to make a statement from the way they plan these parties, the guests they invite, the venue where these parties are held, not to forget their outfits are simply amazing.

They include

Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde

Nollywood screen diva turned 40 years in February 2018 and she had one of the biggest birthday parties ever. To kick start the birthday she planned a five day event which included visit to orphanage homes and widows, while the climax of the five day event was the birthday bash tagged Omotola 4 Pointo.

From the decorations at the venue of the party, to the music, it was really a big party, so big, the event was anchored by two of Nigeria’s most prominent comedians Tee A and Bovi. When it was time for music, two seasoned Djays were on hand to keep the party lively with DJ Humility taking it back to the 80s and 90s while DJ Obi kept the guests updated with the latest tunes.

D’banj was also on ground to keep the guests dancing and entertained. The role call of the guests was endless including Africa’s-richest man and billionaire business magnate, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President of Silver Bird Groups, Senator Ben Murray Bruce, the Speaker of House of Representatives, as well as practically all the A-List actors in Nollywood.

Mercy Aigbe

Turning 40 is a big deal to a lot of celebrities and when Mercy Aigbe turned 40 in the first day of January 2018, she decided to celebrate in a big way. First was her pre-birthday photoshoot which went viral because of the dress drama that followed the suit.