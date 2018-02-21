World Cup: Croatia’s Opener Against Nigeria, Most Important Game – Coach

Croatia head Coach Zlatko Dalic has stated that the most important game in their 2018 FIFA World Cup group is the opener against Nigeria on June 16.

The encounter between the two teams will take place at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia.

Croatia qualified for the global tournament after defeating Greece 4-1 on aggregate in the playoffs.

“That’s right, but we’re always ambitious, we’re going to be world champions and I respect that,’’ Dalic told Tidesports source.

Nigeria booked her place in the finals after winning her qualifying group which featured Cameroon, Zambia and Algeria.” I am ambitious and want to do all the best and the best. The first goal must be to pass the group. The first match against Nigeria will be the decider. They are the key to everything.

“Then Argentina is where we can not look for much. They will be the easiest, because we have nothing to lose. The last is against Iceland, and it is possible that everything will be resolved.’’

Group D also features Iceland and Argentina. The two teams will lock horns at the Otkrytiye Arena in Moscow, Russia on June 16.