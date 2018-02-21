NGO To Train Local Farmers In Rivers

The Rivers State chapter of Agro-Business, Wealth Creation Development Entrepreneurship Centre says it has concluded plans to train farmers across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The National Coordinator of the group, Prince A. Atuma disclosed this last Monday in a welcome address during a meeting with local farmers coordinators in Port Harcourt.

Atuma said the 2018 training programme was to integrate local farmers and corporative societies for wealth creation and empowerment through farming.

He also said that the training was billed to take place in various local government areas as ways to identify the genuine local farmers in the state.

“Our training and capacity building scheduled to take place in various local government areas in the state with the theme; “Integrating Local Farmers and Corporative Societies for Wealth Creation, Information and Empowerment”.

He noted that, “our aim is to connect local farmers in the state in the Niger Delta region for wealth creation. The time has come when our communities should become productive in order to create wealth.

“The rate of unemployment, shortage of food production and social vices in the region must be reduced, if we all must commit and look towards transforming agriculture in our local areas for wealth creation”, Atuma stated.

According to him, the organisation which was powered by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is meant to stimulate and generate income for the small scale farmers and entrepreneurs against the back drop of the current economic realities in the country.

Also speaking, the Secretary General, Hon Paul C. Igwe said the aim of the meeting with various local farmers coordinators was to provide the platform for enlightenment on the upcoming farmers training for local farmers.

Enoch Epelle