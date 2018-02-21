Like Or Hate Me, I Remain Gov, Wike Tells Opposition

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has reiterated his call on Rivers politicians to promote the interest of the state ahead of all political considerations, saying ‘Whether or not you like my face, for now, I am the governor of Rivers State, and you must respect that fact. It is by the Grace of God that I occupy the office’.

Speaking during a reception after the child dedication of Sir and Lady Marcus Nle-Ejii at the St Jude’s Military Church in Port Harcourt, last Sunday, Wike advised politicians not to allow their political affiliations compel them to take actions that will undermine the development of the state.

He said despite being a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he has continued to relate with friends in all other political parties because of the need to build a framework of peace across the state.

The governor noted that sustaining relationships across party lines cannot stop political pursuit.

Wike said: “I will not be the last governor of Rivers State. After me, God will also place another person in the same office. Therefore, we have no reason to disrupt the development process of the state. All of us must work on unity, as Rivers people to develop the state”.

He stressed that he will never plot to unleash evil against other politicians, but stressed that he will complete his constitutionally defined terms as nobody can force him out of leadership.

The governor urged Rivers politicians to use the child dedication of Sir and Lady Marcus Nle-Ejji as a platform to promote friendship.

He thanked God for blessing the family after several years of waiting for a child, pointing out that they have proved to believers that God does not forget His children, and would bless them at His choosing.

The child dedication was attended by Senator Magnus Abe, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Prince Chibudom Nwuche, member representing Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Chidi Wihioka, Chief of Staff Government House, Port Harcourt, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke, member representing Tai/Eleme/Oyigbo Federal Constituency in the House Representatives, Hon Bari Mpigi and leaders of PDP and APC.