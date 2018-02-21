Dana Airlines Plane Crash Lands In PH

Just after the embarrassment of an emergency door falling off on landing in Abuja, Dana Airlines is enmeshed in another aviation near mishap, this time in Port Harcourt. Reports said the airline’s plane, coming from Abuja, overshot the Port Harcourt runway on Tuesday night and ended up in the bush

Photographs and tweets indicate that there was no injury to passengers as they were evacuated from the marooned plane. The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria also confirmed that all passengers were safely evacuated.

Since its last crash on 3 June, 2012 in Ishaga, Lagos, Dana Airlines has always been under a radar of suspicion by Nigeria’s air passengers. The crash then killed all the 159 passengers on board, including some people on the ground, where the plane crashed.

But in this case, it was learnt that the incident, which had no casualty, was suspected to have been due to heavy rainfall in Port Harcourt.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Henrietta Yakubu, confirmed the incident.

She said, “A Dana aircraft numbered 9J0363, flying from Abuja to Port Harcourt airport has overshot the Port Harcourt runway.

“The incident was suspected to have been caused by a heavy rain, which was accompanied by strong wind and storm in Port Harcourt.

“No casualty was recorded, as all passengers on board were safely evacuated.”