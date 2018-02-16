Tension As Police Anti-Riot Squad Cordons Peace Corps Office, Again

The Nigeria Police yesterday stormed the national office of the Peace Corps of Nigeria located at Jabi, Abuja to prevent the corps from taking possession of the office.

The House of Representatives had last Tuesday, ordered that the Police should unseal the office within 48 hours, in compliance with the judgements of Justice Gabriel Kolawole and Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Accompanied by the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations and other youth bodies, the Peace Corps officers advanced to enter their office but were resisted by the police, which also reinforced with Anti-Riot squad.

The Police arrived in five hilux vans with Anti-Riot shields and other weapons.

But the Peace Corps said it came in peace and bare hands.

National Commandant of the Corps, Amb (Dr.) Dickson Akoh told journalists that the Corps was only obeying the court orders and the directive of the House of Representatives.

“We have come in peace. We are peace loving people. If the Police refuses to open the office, we shall go back, we won’t be confrontational with them,”Akoh said.

As at the time of filing this report, the Police and the Corps have refused to leave the premises, while the atmosphere is getting tensed.