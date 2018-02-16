Strengthening Rivers Security Architecture

The realities of this political dispensation are confounding. The Federal Government which controls all security agencies accepts no responsibility for the growing insecurity in most parts of the country.

By this act of commission, the Federal Government has allowed different states of the federation to fend for themselves. The states build their own security platforms, work out their own salvation and enhance their respective security architecture.

Under this dispensation, the Federal Government only comes alive when there is need to use the security agencies to rig elections and steal the mandate of the people.

Opposition states are worse hit by the decayed security programmes of the Federal Government. Rivers State under the leadership of Governor Wike has had to religiously build productive security platforms and architecture to secure the state and make it one of the safest states in the country.

This profound construction of the state security architecture has been built despite the weapons and dynamites of sabotage thrown around by agents of the Federal Government.

Following recent security challenges in a few communities of the state, Governor Wike has kick-started the process of strengthening the state security infrastructure. This time, it is at the highest level.

The siting of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt may look ordinary, but it is profound. Recall that in the recent history of Rivers State, the Nigerian Law School campus slated for Rivers State had to be taken to Bayelsa because the Amaechi administration refused to host it.

The Amaechi administration also refused to host the National Industrial Court as litigants from Rivers State had to travel to Yenogoa for cases.

Therefore, the successful location of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt was the fallout of the strategic investments of the Rivers State Government, backed by requisite logistical and financial support.

The operationalisation of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army signalled a new phase in the improvement of security across the core states of the Niger Delta, especially in Rivers State.

By facilitating the full operationalisation of the 6 Division, Governor Wike created a partnership with the Nigerian Army to keep Rivers State safe and secure.

The operationalisation of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army witnessed the flag off of the 6 Division Anti-Kidnapping Squad, 6 Division Anti-Bunkering Squad, 6 Division Strike Force and 6 Operation Check Mate.

There was also the setting up of inter -agency force comprising all security agencies to tackle criminality in the state .

In line with the commitment of the Rivers State Government to improve security across the state, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has announced the donation of land to the Nigeria Army in Omuma Local Government Area.

Speaking during the operationalisation of the 6 Division of the Nigeria Army in Port Harcourt, Governor Wike also donated 20 operational vehicles to the new Division.

He said: “As a responsible government, we appreciate the contributions of the Nigerian Army in the development of the country.

“We appreciate the contributions of the Nigerian Army in dislodging criminals in our state. That is why will continue to support you. These operational vehicles will help the new Division fight crime.”

He stated that the State Governmemt will construct a park for the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association in Port Harcourt, which will be used by Army Children and other children in the state.

The governor added that the state government will assist the Army set up a Standard Command Secondary School in Port Harcourt to promote education.

The administration also handed over the Chief of Army Staff Guest House constructed by the Rivers State Government to the Nigerian Army.

Speaking during a visit to the Government House Port Harcourt by the Minister of Defence, Mansur Mohammed Dan-Ali and Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai, Governor Wike said:”

“I want to urge the Nigerian Army to support the police tackle kidnapping and enhance security.

“It is also necessary that you assist the police to weed out cultists as they are beginning to rear their ugly heads and trouble peace loving residents of the state”.

Governor Wike is particularly concerned with the frontal handling of kidnapping and cultism in the state. He assured the 6 Division that his administration will offer its support at all times to tackle these crimes.

In the recent past, Governor Wike implemented a successful Amnesty Programme that led to kidnappers and cultists laying down their arms and becoming peace loving citizens.

The process of training for the repented cultists and kidnappers has been kick-started to ensure that these ex-criminals contribute meaningfully to the state.

Nwakaudu is Special Assistant to Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media.

Simeon Nwakaudu