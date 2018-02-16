Secondus, Jonathan, NWC Strategise For 2019 …‘Tinubu Knows Buhari Most Qualified To Join Retirees’

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, yesterday, met with the former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan.

Also in the meeting were members of the National Working Committee of the party.

This was disclosed by the PDP chairman on his twitter page.

He wrote, “PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus with NWC members in consultative meeting with former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

However, the reason for the meeting was not disclosed.

During the meeting, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reassured of ample and unhindered accommodation to all individuals, genuine political interests and alignments, returning or freshly coming into the party’s fold from other political parties.

A statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan shortly after the meeting said, “As the name of our great party connotes, the PDP remains a people-oriented party, belonging to all Nigerians and as such will continue to accommodate and provide equal opportunity for all Nigerians to freely aspire, even for the highest position in the land, irrespective of creed, tribe or even previous party affiliation.

“With our re-engineered mechanism for credible internal democracy, the PDP has now been repositioned as the epicentre of the new broad-based political engagement, where primary elections, at all levels of aspiration, guarantee level playing field to all members, old, new and returning alike, in line with our commitment to engender a healthy democratic culture in our dear nation.

“In that regard, therefore, the PDP, will not in any way or under any guise whatsoever, exclude any Nigerian, but unreservedly embrace all who genuinely seek membership of our great party, especially at this critical time in our national life.

“Consequently, our party structure at all levels has been well guided not to engage in any activity that may directly or indirectly tend to exclude any Nigerian that has shown interest in returning or freshly becoming a member of our great family.

“The PDP, therefore, commends the unwavering dedication of all our leaders and members at all levels across the country as we offer our platform to millions of well-meaning Nigerians in this crucial national aspiration to end the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and return our nation once again to the path of national unity and prosperity under the PDP.”

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the advice by the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu that Nigeria’s ex-Presidents should quit politics and join the retirees’ club, should be heeded by President Muhammadu Buhari in the interest of the nation.

The party said Tinubu’s position completely vindicates the positions of former Presidents including Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida, the PDP as well as majority of Nigerians, who believe President Buhari should not seek re-election in 2019, “having woefully failed in governance and nation building.”

The PDP, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the former Lagos State Governor has invariably weighed Buhari and found him unfit to remain in office beyond 2019.

The statement read: “Every discerning Nigerian has discovered the fact that Tinubu is subtly passing a critical message to President Buhari and his supporters that he should not contest the 2019 election and that Nigerians have already moved on even without them.

“Even Tinubu knows that President Buhari, for obvious reasons, is the most qualified of all our elder statesmen to join the retirees’ club and save the nation the agony of more years of misrule characterised by untold economic hardship, heavy bloodletting and general indignation.

“The supporters of President Buhari should therefore accept the reality by reading the handwriting on the wall and heed wise counsel from well- meaning Nigerians.

“In any case, the APC is already on a death row, having led the worst government in the history of our nation and will end up as the first party in government at the centre that will be rejected by Nigerians at a second attempt.”