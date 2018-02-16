IPAC Wants INEC To Deregister Parties Without Offices

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)for the commencement of verification of political parties’ offices in Rivers State, stating that it is a welcome development.

The Publicity Secretary of IPAC, Deacon Princewill Enyi who made the commendation in Port Harcourt, said the step taken by the INEC would enable it to deregister those political parties he described as portfolio political parties.

Enyi who is also the State Chairman of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) urged INEC to deregister those parties that did not have offices and fund those that have offices across the country to strengthen the democratic system in the country.

The IPAC spokesman explained that if the political parties were few and funded by the INEC, they would be strong enough to make a difference in the nation’s polity.

“Many of the registered political parties are mere portfolio parties. They only have offices in Abuja without state offices,’’ he said.

Enyi commended the commission for the exercise and charged it to be thorough in discharge of its duties.

‘’The officials of INEC in the state and national visited the NNPP office in the state and met me and other members of the party executives in the state. The exercise was commendable and a welcomed development. If continued, it will make our political parties stronger for the challenges ahead’’, he said.

Enyi argued that funding of political parties was necessary, stating that it would give balanced and fair opportunity to all registered political parties in the country.