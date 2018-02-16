Fire Scare Forces Senate Adjournment …Reps Demand Ex-Agitators’ List From Boroh

The Senate, yesterday, adjourned plenary abruptly following a fire scare in the chamber.

Huge smoke had engulfed the chamber and the suspected fire forced the air-conditioning system to stop functioning.

The source of the smoke, which had extended to the corridors as at 11 a.m. when the lawmakers converged for the day’s proceedings, could not be immediately ascertained.

To allow the development to be controlled, Senator Abdullahi Gobir raised a “Point of Order’’, calling for adjournment of plenary.

“The environment is not conducive and as we can see, the air-conditioners are not working.

“So, I propose we adjourn to Tuesday,’’ Gobi said.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, agreed with Gobir’s position.

“I can see what you presented to the effect that the environment is not conducive and as such I think we should adjourn to Tuesday when the chamber will be conducive,’’ Saraki said.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Affairs has asked the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and Coordinator of Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig-Gen Paul Boroh (rtd) to furnish it with the comprehensive list of all ex militants in the region.

The meeting also demanded the list of all those resettled.

Chairman of the committee, Essien Ekpenyong made the demands during the 2018 budget defence of the Amnesty Programme.

Ekpenyong also told Boroh to initiate a well structured process of exiting ex- agitators who have been trained and empowered from the amnesty programme.

The committee also requested details of on-going projects in the 2017 appropriations.

The chairman, however, added that the committee would embark on oversight to ascertain the level of completion.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, Paul Boroh had presented a budget proposal of N65billion.

According to him, the budget would enable the office to pay the stipends of 30,000 to ex-militants captured in the programme, and to carry out operational activities and sustainable community integration programmes.

While highlighting the peace being experienced in the Niger Delta area now as part of its achievements, Boroh also advocated for more funds for sustainability.

He enlisted vocational training, specialised onshore and offshore training, tuition fees of most agitators as his achievements.