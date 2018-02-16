Alex Ekubo Seeks Budgetary Allocations For Entertainment Industry

Nollywood actor and model, Alex Ekubo has called on the Federal Government to make budgetary allocations for the nation’s entertainment industry to improve on quality and attract revenue for government.

The actor in a recent interview said, “the Federal Government should have specific budget for the entertainment industry every year, especially, the movie and music sectors because of the revenue they generate for government, corporate organisations and other investors who believe in entertainment.

“From my own point of view, the only sectors that are doing well in Nigeria today are the music and movie industries. When the sector is supported yearly with government budget, support from corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals, it will grow bigger and generate more revenue”, he stressed.

Ekubo who is playing the role of “Zamani in a new Northern Movie Zero Hour which is currently being shot in Abuja, observed that every movie comes with peculiar challenges even on this particular one because we are trying to achieve a world class production with limited funds and we are doing the best possible”.

A First runner-up at the 2010 Mr Nigeria Contest, Ekubo, maintained that the challenge of limited funds was peculiar to every film maker in Nigeria. He stressed that there were so much movie makers who would want to achieve, but could only try their best with what they have on ground.

The 32 year old model said he believed that Nollywood would move from the global ranking as the third largest movie industry in the world to second or first position within the next five years. “I see tremendous support for the industry, more investors, corporate bodies sponsoring production of movies and more worthy individuals supporting the industry. With these I believe our ranking would move to the next level. However, I am also working on a couple of projects and in due time, I will let the cat out of the bag”, Ekubo said.

Alex Ekubo, a native of Arochukwu in Abia State won the Best Actor in a supporting role at the 2013 Best Nollywood Awards for his role in the movie “Weekend Get Away”.

The Graduate of Law from the University of Calabar, with a diploma in Mass Communication, Calabar Polytechnic has featured in several Nollywood films including: In the Cupboard, True Citizens, Undercover Lover, Dream Walker and A Man for the Week-End, a 2017 romantic Comedy produced by Syndy Emade among others.