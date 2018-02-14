RSG’s Strength Lies In Intercessory Prayers – Banigo

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo has extolled ministers of the gospel for their intercessory prayers which have been the strength of the Governor Nyesom last Sunday Wike-led administration.

Banigo stated this at a special thanksgiving service to commemorate the 51st Birthday Anniversary of Bishop Victor Uzosike at the Kingdom Life Gospel Outreach Ministries, Jesus Cathedral in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The deputy governor said: “The year 2018 is significant because as Christians, we are part of the commonwealth of the spiritual Israel through the blood of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“This is the year King David projected 5,000 years ago that the capital of Israel will be moved to Jerusalem, it is the year King David danced”, she stressed.

According to the deputy governor, long suffering was the supernatural ability to pass through challenges and still have the peace of God within, stressing that “As Christians, we should bear all things, believe all things, hope all things, and endure all things.”

She said Sampson was incarcerated for 18 years but in the long run, he recovered his strength, stressing that this was the year for Christians to overcome all challenges.

In his sermon on the theme, “Faith for Endless Possibility”, the General Overseer of the Kingdom Life Gospel Outreach Ministries, Bishop Victor Uzosike expressed the need for Christians to put their trust in God because, “God is able to do exceeding abundantly above all we ask or think, according to the power that works in us.”