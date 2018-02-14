Of Wike’s Politics Without Bitterness

Last Saturday, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike made a surprised showing at the victory thanksgiving service in honour of the Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Magnus Abe, and other elected federal and state assembly lawmakers on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Polo Club in GRA, Port Harcourt.

Wike’s appearance at the event organised to celebrate the victory of some APC chieftains in an election his own Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) participated, clearly demonstrates the governor’s penchant for politics without bitterness.

Speaking at the event, Wike said, “The State should be the first to be considered at all times. The interest of the State is paramount. When we come together, all we should preach is how Rivers State will be Number One State in Nigeria. When the time for election comes, politicians can jostle for positions”.

That was not the first time Governor Wike would demonstrate to Nigerians that his brand of politics and leadership is patently inclusive, irrespective of political leanings.

On November 25, 2017, for instance, Wike attended the burial of late Pa Albert Mene, the father of the Executive Director of Finance, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and APC stalwart, Derek Mene in Khana Local Government Area, where he emphasised the need for politicians to maintain old friendships with the aim of putting the State above all other considerations.

“We are still friends despite our political differences. Derek Mene is my friend even though we disagree to agree,” Wike said at the burial ceremony.

To further show his readiness to synergise and build bridges of comradeship with all political office holders with a view to advancing the cause of the State, the governor, last December 4, presented 16 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to all elected members of the National Assembly, including those elected on the platform of the APC.

Last Wednesday, Wike scored another first by visiting the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, an APC governor, to commiserate with the government and people of the State over the recent killing of 73 persons by the Fulani herdsmen. The Rivers State governor also demonstrated his generosity by donating N200million to the families of the deceased.

These gestures, among others, though unusual in Nigeria’s political landscape, are not totally surprising to many political pundits, given Wike’s uncommon and innovative style of politics without bitterness since his emergence as the Rivers State Governor in 2015. In fact, the governor has repeatedly told politicians in the State to put the interest of Rivers State first above other pecuniary considerations. The Tide agrees no less with the Rivers State Governor that after elections, politicians across the isles must sheathe their swords and come together to deliver the dividends of democracy to all the people, irrespective of who voted or did not vote for them. This, we believe, is the best way to justify their mandate and give the people sufficient reasons to believe in democracy.

While we agree that vibrant and focused opposition drives healthy and sustainable political discourse, we also believe that peace and development can only thrive in an atmosphere devoid of political rancour and bickering. This is why we urge the political class in the state, and perhaps, across the country, to emulate Wike’s innovative style of politics without bitterness, as a veritable launching pad for the transformation of Rivers State in particular and Nigeria in general.

As we coast towards activities culminating in the 2019 general elections, we challenge politicians, especially political leaders in the country, to show unreserved commitment to the state and nation building.

In Rivers State in particular, we call on all stakeholders across the political divide to join hands with Governor Wike in developing the State. The governor has shown to be a good role model. Let others follow his good example.