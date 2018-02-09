‘Safety, Security Our Top Priority’

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has assured Nigerians and air passengers that the safety of the Nigerian airspace and the safety and security of all passengers at Nigerian airports remained the top priority of the Federal Government.

Sirika made this known, Tuesday, when he inspected facilities and projects at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos, in the company of some officials from the ministry.

He expressed delight with the progress made with the airport projects and the improvement in the airport facilities which he said has earned the airport a pride of place, even with the certification it had received.

According to him, the inspection tour was deemed necessary by the ministry to look into the wrongs of the past, as well as see how they could make corrections.

He also added that the purpose was to take the aviation sector to the next level, adding that the Federal Government was also considering the possibility of bringing back the national carrier.

The minister was also accompanied on the inspection tour by the Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Engr Saleh Duroma and other officials from the aviation agencies.

The inspection tour took the minister and his entourage to the General Aviation Terminal One, the new power house, the fire service station, the TRACON site and the international terminal.

Other areas visited during the tour were the NAFIS, Sky Power Catering Service and the construction sites of some ongoing projects at the airport.