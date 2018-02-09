Buhari Loses Sister In-Law

A sister in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari, Hajiya Aisha Mamman, is dead.
Mamman, 75, died in the early hours of yesterday.
The Information Officer of the Daura Local Government Council in Katsina, Alhaji Salisu Haro, made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Daura.
He said the deceased died at 11:30 a.m. at the Federal Medical Centre in Katsina during a brief illness.
Haro said that the deceased was the wife of the late Alhaji Mamman Danbaffale, the elder brother to Buhari.
He said that Mamman was survived by eight children, including Fatihu Mamman, a staff of the Nigerian Communications Commission and Hajiya Rbiya Mamman, a nutrition officer with the Katsina State Government.
Haro said the deceased had since been buried in Daura in accordance with Islamic injunction.
