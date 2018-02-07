Elechi Amadi Poly Moves Against Indecent Dressing

Worried by the spate of indecent dressing and its negative impact on academic excellence in the society, the authorities of Elechi Amadi Polytechnic Rumuola, Rivers State, says measures have been put in place to clamp down on students who dress sharbily and irresponsibly within the school camapus.

The Rector of the Polytechnics, Dr Sam B. Kalagbor disclosed this while speaking with journalists after the opening ceremony of the 3-day orientation programme organised for the 2018 fresh students, held at the institution’s auditorium in Port Harcourt, Monday.

Dr Kalagbor stated that the management has put in place a tripartite committee involving the studentz Union Government (SUG) in the school and the members of the academic staff adding that a big sign post has been erected and hoisted at the entrance main gate, depicting the mode of dressing to be worn by students within the school campus.

According to him, lecturers and other relevant authorities have been mandated to ensure that both male and female students complied adding that anyone who did not dress modesty and responsibly in appearance should not be allowed to participate in any lecture and should be made to leave the school compound.

“We have constituted a committee comprising membership of the students union in the school in this regard to check the indecent dressing among male and female students of the institution. They will stand at the main gate and any students who did not dress responsibly will be turned back home”, he added.

He averred that the institution has zero tolerance for irresponsible behaviours and warned that students found indulging in any anti -social activities like cultism, examination malpractices and indecent dressing would be shown the way out of the school.

He told the students that the institution was noted for academic excellence adding that the institution management was working to improve on the infrastructure decay in the school.

The Elechi Amadi Poly Rector urged the newly admitted students of the institution to take their studies serious and congratulated for their admission into the institution.

Earlier in his opening speech, the Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Emmanuel C. Egbucliem described the orientation programme as yearly academic rituals organized to intimate fresh students about the institutions and what was expected of them.

He stated that the admission marks a new turning point in their life adding that they are at liberty to choose in becoming good citizens or mar their future.

Reliance Eziomora