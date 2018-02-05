RSG Fetes Nation’s Traditional Rulers

The Rivers State Government, last Tuesday night hosted the who’s who among traditional rulers from the 36 States of the federation to a state banquet as part of the 9th General Assembly of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria.

The nation’s traditional rulers were in Rivers State to deliberate on how to resolve the security challenges facing the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, the traditional rulers discussed under the theme: “Community Policing as a Catalysts to Crime Prevention – The Role of Traditional Rulers”.

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike led members of the Rivers State Government to treat the traditional rulers to the best of Rivers hospitality.

They were treated to Rivers traditional music, dance, drama and cuisine, just as the traditional rulers also had the best of comedy.

In his welcome remarks, the Rivers State Head of Service, Barrister Rufus Godwins extolled the qualities of the traditional rulers in the development of Nigeria.

Also speaking, Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi reiterated his call for the unity of the country, and praised Wike for his commitment to the development of the state.

Representative of President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Interior, Lt-Gen Abdulrahman Danbazzau said the gathering at the state banquet represents the diversity of Nigeria.

He stated that traditional rulers have tremendous roles to play in the development of Nigeria.