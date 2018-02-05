Herdsmen Killings: Ortom Demands IGP’s Resignation

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom last Saturday, urged the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to resign his appointment, if he cannot bring an end to the herdsmen killings in Benue and other States.

Ortom gave the advice following a statement by Idris blaming the anti-open grazing law in the state for the New Year killings.

The Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, who spoke on behalf of the governor, said the law was enacted in the state to bring a lasting solution to the ongoing attacks in the state.

His words, “If truly the IGP said what was widely reported by the media, our conclusion is that he is a clear case of a man who is either on a mission to mislead the nation or is complicit in the attacks on Benue communities and the killing of many people by terror herdsmen.

“With his latest demand that the ranching law of Benue be suspended, it is now clear where the loyalty and interest of the Inspector-General of Police lies — certainly not with innocent Nigerians. Little wonder herdsmen still proudly carry sophisticated weapons and willfully terrorise innocent people in the state without being arrested”.

He added, “We wish to place it on record that contrary to the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that the IGP should relocate to Benue to ensure that the killings stop, the IGP spent only one day in Benue and left for a destination where only he can tell. No one has seen him in Benue since that day.

He further stated that Benue State now has nearly 100,000 internally displaced persons in seven camps established by the state government.

According to him, the IGP’s statement is a mockery and a shameful dance on the graves of those killed in the state by herdsmen.

He noted that the police boss is not competent to help bring an end to the invasion and killing of innocent people in Benue and other states by herdsmen, stating that the noble thing to do is to resign, instead of twisting facts to suit his objective.