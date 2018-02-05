Commissioner Flays Indiscriminate Dumping Of Refuse

The Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Hon Dumnamene Deekor has called on residents of Port Harcourt and its environs to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse in open drains to ensure free flow of water.

The commissioner made the call while speaking with newsmen during the inspection of a road project at Mgbuakara in Obio Akpor Local Government Area.

The commissioner decried the poor attitude of residents towards the protection of government facilities and called for a change of attitude on the part of the people.

He pointed out that the best form of gratitude towards government was to ensure that projects executed by government were put into judicious use.

The commissioner who blamed the incessant cases of flooding in various parts of Port Harcourt on blocking of open drainages, warned against further abuse and defacement of government facilities, noting that stringent measures would be put in place to check the anomalies.

Commenting on the complaints of gridlock at the Garrison Round About in Port Harcourt, the commissioner said government had put in place measures to tackle the challenges of traffic at the affected area.

He said one of the major causes of the gridlock was the activities of commercial drivers who pick passengers indiscriminately at the area.

The commissioner said that the Garrison bus-stop would be relocated to ensure free flow of vehicular movement, adding that plans were underway for the construction of a fly over at the Garrison axis of Port Harcourt.

Taneh Beemene