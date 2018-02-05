Centre Organises 2,198 Courses In 10 Years

The Centre for Management Development (CMD) says it has organised no fewer than 2,198 programmes in 10 years to build the capacity of government officials in various management sectors.

CMD’s Director- General, Dr Kabir Usman stated this in a document on “DG’s Achievements 2010- 2017” obtained by The Tide source in Abuja.

CMD, a parastatal agency of the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, was established to drive the vision, plans and training programmes of Federal Government.

Usman, whose eight-year tenure of office at the centre would end on February 15, said that programmes organised between 2006 and 2015 recorded a good number of participants.

“One hundred and sixty eight programmes were organised in 2006, 2,998 participants attended then; 178 in 2007 in which 2,603 attended; 196 in 2008 and it recorded 5,560 participants.

“In 2009, 209 programmes were organised and 5,328 participants were in attendance; 223 programmes in 2010 and 6,934 participants were recorded and 256 programmes in 2011 in which 8,514 participants attended.

“Also in 2012, a total of 284 programmes were organised and 11,095 officials attended; 250 programmes in 2013 and 6,589 participants were there; 187 in 2014 and 4,335 participants were in attendance,” he said.

According to him, 245 programmes were organised in 2015 and 5,455 participants were recorded.

The director-general said that the centre had also accredited and registered management training providers to get rid of quackery in the sector.

“In 2015, we were able to accredit 116 management consultants and 52 management consulting firms and institutions.

“We accredited 203 management consultants and 51 management consulting firms and institutions in 2016,” he said.

Usman said series of Train-the-Trainers activities were carried out across the country in an effort to ensure the effective implementation of capacity building at the national level.

He said that the centre delivered 30 workshops of such up to June 2016.

On quality assurance activities, the director-general said that the quality assurance team inspected 32 training institutions in all the six geo-political zones.

He said that internal quality assurance team also inspected 194 schedules and in-plant workshops up to June, 2016.

Usman said that the centre carried out 297 scheduled programmes with 2,308 participants for Nigerian workforce in the period under review and 73 In-plant programmes with 3,973 participants.

He said that the centre did Training Need Assessment for Ogun Local Government Service Commission, under its consultancy activities.