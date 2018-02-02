RSG Warns Against Illegal Taskforce On Roads

Rivers State Government has called on the public to report any person or group operating as taskforce to extort money from motorists in the name of road decongestion taskforce in the state.

The State Commissioner for Transport, Mr Ibibia Walter, who announced this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, said the ministry has not set up anybody as taskforce in respect of road-decongestion.

He said that the ministry has received several reports that some persons were parading themselves as the ministry’s taskforce to extort money from the public and that any person caught would face the wrought of the law accordingly.

The commissioner said that the public would be notified any time such taskforce is constituted and it would be practising in accordance with the road traffic law in the state.

He said for now the ministry has not constituted any taskforce in respect of that and that the public should report any one impersonating the state Government to defraud the public.

The Transport Commissioner used the medium to advise road users to respect the traffic rules for free-flow of traffic in the state and noted that the Rivers State Government under Governor Nyesom Wike has done a lot to deliver good roads to ease traffic congestion in the state.

He said motorists in Rivers State have no reasons to give as the cause of traffic congestion in the state, saying that the government has also fixed all pot-holes on the roads, especially within the capital city of the state.

Walter expressed optimism that soon, traffic congestion would be a thing of the past immediately after the completion of all road projects embarked upon by the Wike-led administration in the state.

The commissioner commended Governor Nyesom Wike for giving the transport sector a deserved attention, especially in the area of road construction.

Enoch Epelle