New Powerlifting Board’ll Promote Sport Across Nigeria – Director

Technical Director, Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation (NPPF), Ruel Ishaku says the newly elected board will put in place programmes to boost the awareness of the sport across the country.

Ishaku told Tidesports source yesterday in Lagos that he had always had the desire to contribute to the development of the sport.

“This is an opportunity I have been waiting for long, it has finally come. I want to use my position as the technical director to introduce the sport to states that are not active.

“I am well tutored in powerlifting because as a former athlete and coach, I understand the sport and what it takes to bring significant development to its technical aspect,’’ he said.

Ishaku assured the stakeholders of his determination to turn the fortunes of the sport around.

“I appreciate the support given to me by the athletes during the election that saw me into the board of the federation as technical director.

“I promise to do my best; by the grace of God, I will not fail them.

“I want to assure state coaches of regular workshop and training to keep them abreast of modern techniques and update on the rules of the game,” he said.

The technical director described the coaches as the engine room of the sport.

“Successes of our athletes at international events will in no small way encourage other physically challenged persons in our society to be interested in the sport.

“Many persons living with physical disability still depend on their families and the society at large for their livelihood but there is always ability in any disability, they could channel their talents to sports.

“Participation in powerlifting has meaningfully engaged some of us that some members of the society see as liability,’’ he told newsmen.

“Some of us today are national heroes because we have represented the nation at major international competitions that brought honour to Nigeria which the able bodied who enjoyed more attention could not achieve.

“I am proud to be identified with this sport.’’