Group Wants FG To Domesticate Oil Workers’ Training

The Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) has called for domestication of training in the oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

Its President, Dr Afe Mayowa, said domestication of training of oil and gas workers would increase the chances of making graduates of Nigerian university employable.

He gave the advice at a media conference in Lagos yesterday held to sensitise stakeholders on the forthcoming maiden edition of the Nigeria Education Summit of the association slated for April 16.

The one-day summit on “Sustaining Nigerian Content Development through Quality Education and Training: Challenges and Prospects” would be chaired by a former Head of State, Dr Yakubu Gowon.

Mayowa said domesticating the training of oil and gas workers would save the country billions of dollars and create more job opportunities for Nigerians.

According to him, OGTAN members have the capacity to train oil and gas workers to international standards.

He said that the billions of dollars currently being spent by companies to train their employees could be invested in the economy.

Meanwhile, Nigeria and Niger have concluded plans to establish a new oil refinery to meet the petroleum products needs of the two nations.

The multi-million dollar plant will be located in the border town between the Republic of Niger and Katsina State, Nigeria.

In a statement sent to Vanguard, the Ministry of Petroleum, Nigeria disclosed that: ‘’the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu met with the President of the Republic of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou and the Energy Minister of the Republic of Niger, Mr. Foumakoye Gado.

‘’A mutually beneficial agreement was reached for the construction of a refinery in the border town between the Republic of Niger and Katsina State, Nigeria and a crude oil pipeline from the Republic of Niger to the new refinery. Definitive bilateral and technical agreements to be signed in coming days.’’