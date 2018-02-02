Customs Replaces Compliance Team With Strike Force

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Ali has dissolved the 2017 compliance team and replaced it with a strike force.

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Mr Joseph Attah disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Abuja.

He said the strike force team would be posted to the four zonal offices of the Service in Lagos, Kaduna, Bauchi and Port Harcourt.

According to Attah, the strike force can also use the Customs training colleges as their base.

He said that part of the mandate of the strike force was to check the activities of Customs officers.

“The Customs strike force is set up to replace compliance team. This team is to operate under a different strategy.

“The team is empowered to enter any command system on suspicion of fraudulent activities taking place or about to take place with a view to blocking all revenue leakages from the system.