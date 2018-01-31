Monarch Endorses Wike For 2nd Term 

The Paramount Ruler of Emohua, Eze Vincent Chituru Okor has endorsed Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for a second term in office.

Speaking during the commencement of work on roads in Emohua communities by Julius Berger Plc, the traditional ruler stated that Governor Wike had lived up to the expectations of the people of the area.

He stated that Emohua people have resolved to support the governor because of their belief that he would execute more meaningful projects for them.

“During the forthcoming general election, we shall all troop out and wholeheartedly support the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and he will win”.

He assured Julius Berger Plc that the Emohua people will cooperate with them as they deliver on the road projects.

Project Manager of Julius Berger Plc, Chief Sam Mbor said that the programme was organised to build a relationship with the benefiting communities to ensure speedy completion of the projects.

He noted that Julius Berger Plc would employ responsible youths from the benefiting communities in the course of executing the projects.

In his remarks, Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke said that the Wike administration remained committed to the delivery of projects and programmes in all the local government areas of the state.

The commencement of the project execution attracted traditional rulers, chiefs, women and youth groups from Emohua.