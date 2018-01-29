NMA Lauds VC Over Medical College

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), South-South zone has commended the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University (RSU), Port Harcourt, Prof Blessing Chimezie Didia for the actualisation of the establishment and immediate take off of the College of Medical Sciences in the institution.

The Public Relations Officer and the spokesperson of the association, Dr Alikor Chigindu made the commendation when he led other executive members of the NMA South-South zone on a familiarisation visit to the Vice Chancellor over the weekend.

Dr. Alikor lauded the Vice Chancellor for the display of excellent and professional leadership in the discharge of his duties at the institution adding that his administrative skills has brought peace and transformation in the university.

He expressed the association’s delight over the commitment of the Prof. Didia administration in ensuring the take-off of the college of Medical Science, in the institution even as he described the Vice Chancellor as a mentor in the philosophy of Medical Sciences and academia in the country.

Earlier in his remark, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Blessing Didia thanked the association for the visit and assured that his administration was poised to bring in more landmark achievements with a view to improving on the fortunes of the university.

He urged them to be more committed in their selfless services to humanity and used the opportunity to thank the state governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for providing the needed support which according to him, facilitated the approval of programmes into the college of Medical Sciences as well as other developmental projects in the university.