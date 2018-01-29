APC’s Restructuring Report, Ungodly Deception – ECA …Ruling Party, Pathological Liar – ADP

The Eastern Consultative Assembly, ECA has picked holes in the report of the All Progressives Congress, (APC)backing restructuring of the country, resource control and state police, among others.

Dissecting the report of the committee led by Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai at a meeting in Enugu, the ECA in a communique by its Deputy Leader, Mrs. Maria Okwor and Secretary, Evang. Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko said the APC report on restructuring is a red herring, a smoke screen and an ungodly deception designed solely to buy time, to deceive and to mislead the masses of the country into voting in, this tasteless, ruthless and unworthy cabal into office for a second term.

“The deliberate effort to pretend that they are willing to restructure, designed only for the elections a year away is from the pit of hell.

The designers of this evil strategy know that they have no intention to yield to the sensible clamour to restructure Nigeria.

They know, they made four attempts to grab power for only one purpose: to impose their agenda on 180 million Nigerians.

That agenda is dutiful being driven by their militia wing: the Fulani herdsmen.

That agenda is also glaring enough for the blind to see the nauseating nepotism in the lopsided appointments that has divided the country.

“Turning around to attempt to appeal to the sensibilities of Nigerians who yearn for a genuine restructuring of the polity by pretending they now believe in the same restructuring they claim not to understand what it means, is a clear sign that this ruthless cabal that has destroyed Nigeria in three years, has probably become jittery, after realizing that Nigerians have rejected them.

They, therefore, foolishly hope to deceive Nigerians, by pretending they have become born again apostles of restructuring. A ploy they used successfully just before the last elections.

’ “Whereas, returning Nigeria to true fiscal federalism, regional autonomy and resource control, consensually affirmed through a referendum and a new constitution, remains the only way to salvage Nigeria, infantile ploys by vicious elements to continue to hold us all hostage through guile, albeit, making public a deceptive report on restructuring, which they have no intention whatsoever to implement, just so they could fool the people yet again shows how desperate the oppressive cabal destroying Nigeria today, has suddenly become.”

Meanwhile, the Action Democratic Party (ADP) has taken a swipe at the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the restructuring position recently made public by the El-Rufai Committee, describing it as a political gimmick designed to deceive Nigerians and to shift public attention from condemnations trailing the Buhari administration.

In a statement released by the Director Media, Kayode Jacob, yesterday, in Abuja, ADP’s

National Chairman, Engr. Yabagi Sani said that APC might be taking Nigerians for granted in much the same way PDP did before it was swept from power in ‘Change’ election of 2015.

According to him, the restructuring proposal by the APC is deceptive, going by the track record of the party.

“They rode on the back of great promises in 2015 without clearly fulfilling any till date,” he said.

“Now, again, as we enter election year, they are coming up with what many of them strongly condemn and oppose”

Sani argued that the restructuring report was cooked up by hired persons to portray APC on the side of the people and shift focus away from the content of Obasanjo’s letter.

“APC itself lacks structure and is not functioning; the government is confused and clueless and their majority at the National Assembly is uncoordinated and without respect,” he said.

“Instead of trying to deceive and hoodwink Nigerians again, the APC should rather apologise to ex-President Jonathan for getting him changed on a phantom promise of ‘change’”, Yabagi Sani insisted.

“Nigerians should not believe them. APC does not believe in state merger, resource control or state police. They are pathological liars.”

He, however, wants Nigerians to stop lamenting, urging them to team up with Action Democratic Party as the credible alternative to sweep APC and all its unfulfilled promises into history and pilot a greater tomorrow.

Similarly, the three main socio-cultural groups in Benue State – Mdzough-u-Tiv, Idoma National Forum and Omi Ny’Igede – have called for the immediate resignation of the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mansur Dan-Ali, whom they accused of compromising his office by failing to send the military to Benue State since the latest crisis started, while he was quick to advice the deployment of troops to other parts of the country.

Alternatively, the groups would want President Muhammadu Buhari to sack and prosecute Dan-Ali for alleged complicity in the murder of innocent Benue State citizens.

In a press statement issued in Abuja yesterday, the Benue State groups further demanded that should Buhari fail to sack the Defence Minister, the National Assembly should immediately investigate the President’s role in the Benue State killings with a view to possibly impeaching him if found wanting in the performance of his duties by failing to avert the killings of the Benue State people after several complaints and official report by the State Governor, Samuel Ortom and the three socio-cultural organisations.

The statement, jointly signed by Chief Edward Ujege, the President-General, Mdzough-u-Tiv; Amale Adoya Amale, the President-General, Idoma Nation Forum; and Chief Ode Enyi, the President-General, Omi Ny’Igede, was in response to what the groups described as the reckless, highly provocative, unstatesmanly and divisive comments by Dan-Ali on the “sustained senseless and organised killings of Benue people by the Fulani herdsmen”.

They were miffed that the Defence Minister “in his comments attributed the unprovoked barbaric murder of innocent and defencelss children, pregnant women and the aged in Benue State to the enactment of the Anti-Open Grazing Law by the Government of Benue State.

“We are extremely saddened by the public show of partiality, partisanship by the Minister of Defence whose oath of office requires of him to defend the territorial integrity and all peoples of Nigeria including the good people of Benue state from both internal and external aggression.

“We hasten to ask this critical question: If the killings in Benue were as a result of the anti-Open Grazing law, to what will the Minister attribute the killings of farmers by Fulani Herdsmen and wanton destruction of farms and property in Adamawa, Plateau, Ondo, Edo, Nasarawa and other states of the Federation in recent weeks where such a law is not in place?.

“The Minister has by his statements on a national Television network clearly demonstrated that he has grossly compromised the oath of his office by openly endorsing the blood-letting in Benue.

“We hasten to declare that there can be no justification to take human life under any circumstance in the manner the Minister shamelessly justified in the Television programme.”

They contended that the Defence Minister’s provocative statement, which came shortly after an equally condemnable remark by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, that the January 1, 2018 cold blooded killings of over 70 people in Guma and Logo LGAs of Benue State were results of communal clash, “has reinforced our earlier held suspicion that the Fulani Herdsmen have been acting with the full backing of top government officials in the Buhari-led administration”.

They called on the international community to wade into the gross violation of the right to life of hapless Benue State people and the unwholesome destruction of their farms and other means of livelihood.

The statement said: “We are grateful to the various socio-cultural groups across the country notably the Afenifere, Ohaneze Nd’Igbo, the South-South People, human rights and pro-democracy activists and organisations, religious groups, Elder statesmen, opposition political parties, state Governors, members of the National Assembly, Traditional Rulers, the Media and other well-meaning Nigerians, who have resolutely stood by us by opening condemning the genocide against Benue people.”