Police Nab Six Over Woman’s Murder

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested six persons suspected to be responsible for the alleged killing of a 19-year old young woman, found hidden in a septic water tank in Elekahia axis of the state capital, Port Harcourt.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, yesterday, said the arrest was made by a team of police detectives from the Elekahia Police Station, who were acting on credible information.

Omoni explained that “on Wednesday, the detectives stormed Ibe Street in Elekahia in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, and exhumed the decomposing body of one Chiburuoma Boms ‘f’ 19 years allegedly strangled to death and forced into a septic tank by persons said to be his relations.

“On arrival, the place was deserted but six persons were arrested, and are helping us. Her corpse was evacuated from the pit and taken to the mortuary for autopsy,” he added.

According to him, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Zaki has ordered the transfer of the matter to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), while efforts were on to arrest other suspects now at large.

He the police men were able to contain some rampaging youth at the scene of the incident, who were trying to obstruct the arrest, and immediately restored normalcy in the area.

“The Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed has appealed to the residents of Elekahia to remain calm as the police are poised to bring the perpetrators of this dastardly act to justice,” Omni said.

He also urged the public to be vigilant and report all suspicious movements and persons to the police.