NDLEA Nabs Fake Soldier In Jigawa

The Jigawa State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says it has arrested a 27-year-old man with five live ammunition and a set of military camouflage.

Also found on the suspect was a knife, a cellular phone and N1,000, the agency’s spokesman, Mairiga Ya’u, said in a statement in Dutse.

According to him, the suspect, who gave his name as Abdullahi Ibrahim, was apprehended on January 21.

“The suspect, who was arrested by men of the command while on a routine patrol, had no any means of identification as military man,” he said.

Ya’u added, however, that the suspect indeed admitted not being a member of the Armed Forces, but attempted to bribe the NDLEA officers with N500,000 to release him.

“Of course, our officers rejected that bait and apprehended him,” Ya’u said, adding that the suspect had been transferred to the Police for further investigation and necessary action.

In another development, the Jigawa command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested 646 suspects and recovered 1,283.54 kilograms of narcotics in 2017, according to its spokesman, Mairaga Ya’u.

Ya’u, in a statement yesterday in Dutse, said that 112 of those arrested had been convicted and were serving various jail terms.

According to him, 416 persons were counseled by the agency within the period under review.

He said that 40,000 persons benefited from the agency’s 68 drug preventive education lectures/advocacy talks conducted in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

The spokesman said that the agency had arrested 30 persons over drug-related crimes this year, while 4.51 kilograms of assorted drugs were also recovered.

“Already, 11 persons, out of the 30 arrested this year, have been convicted and sent to jail, while 13 persons are currently undergoing counseling,” he said.

The spokesman decried the rising spate of drug-related crimes in Jigawa, and called for concerted efforts to rid the state of the menace.

“The drug war should not be left to NDLEA alone; everyone has a role to play in the effort to rid the country of drug trafficking and abuse,” he said.