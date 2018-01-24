NAICOM Releases Uniform Rules For Micro – Insurance Firms

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has released uniform set of rules, regulations and standards to guide the operations of micro- insurance businesses across the country.

A statement posted on its website and accessed by The Tide on Monday, explained that the new uniform rules, regulations and standards were evaded as a strategy of financial inclusion and guideline to stimulate growth in the micro insurance subsector of the insurance business.

The commission statement signed by the Head, Corporate Affairs, Rasaag Salami stressed that the new guideline was geared towards the retail end of the market and to drive insurance penetration of micro- insurance business into the rural areas across the country.

The commission added that the new guideline came into effect on January 1,2018 and revised the Commission’s previous guideline released in 2013 in sections 2, 3, and 4.

The guidelines emphasised that on statutory deposit, a micro-insurer shall maintain with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) a statutory deposit of 10 per cent of the minimum capital requirement.

Also, a micro-insurance shall in respect of its insurance business maintain at all times a 50 per cent liquidity margin being the excess of the value of its admissible current asset in the country over its current liabilities.

On the issue of a state micro- insurer, such a state micro -insurer shall in respect of its micro-insurance business maintain it all times a 35 per cent liquidity margin being the excess of the value of its admissible current assets over its current liabilities.

A National Micro-insurer shall equally in respect of its micro insurance business in the country maintain at all times a 25 percent liquidity margin being the excess of the value of its admissible current assets in Nigeria over its current liabilities.

Meanwhile, the revised guidelines explained that under section 2 of the new rules, regulations and standards, micro-insurance market structure classified micro-insurance underwriters as unit micro insurers, state micro-insurers and National micro-insurers.

Under section 3, Registration Requirement states that the minimum capital requirement for a unit micro-insurer is N40 million, state microinsurer N100 million, and National micro-insurer, N600 million.

Section 4 of the new guidelines state that any microinsurer intending to commence micro-insurance business shall have a minimum capital as stipulated in section 3 or as may be issued by the commission from time to time.

The commissions statement also called for strict adherence to the new guidelines by microinsurers and intending insurance business concern.

Philip Okparaji