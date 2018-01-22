Wike Recommits To Quality Project Delivery

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has explained that he embarked on massive execution of quality projects across the state to raise a generation of Rivers people who will defend their mandate in 2019.

Wike also said that he has no quarrel with the Police High Command, but will continue to insist that the Nigerian Police abides by the ethics of professional policing.

Speaking during the Rivers State Police Command Thanksgiving Service in Port Harcourt, last Saturday night, Wike warned the police and other security agencies against offering themselves as tools for election manipulation.

The governor noted that he will continue to deepen his relationship with the people by ensuring that they enjoy good governance.

Wike said: “I won’t tell you to rig elections for me, because I know that my projects will count.

“I am doing projects across the state because I know that the people are waiting for you (police). When you want to rig, the only security I have are the people.

“I have projects spread everywhere. That is the sacrifice we have made. I am monitoring and inspecting projects every day, because I will continue to build my friendship with the people.”

The governor said that the onus of electoral defence have been domiciled with the people who were direct beneficiaries of his good works.

“Whether you are wearing black or T-shirt, Rivers people will be there. Whether you come with armoured vehicles, Rivers people will be there. This time, you will see women. Let me see how you will kill them that day. I am recruiting Rivers people to protect democracy”, he said.

He commended the police and other security agencies for their sacrifices in crime fighting, adding that the administration will continue to support their operations.

Wike assured that the state government will assist the Rivers State Police Command to acquire land and construct befitting police barracks.

In his remarks, Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mr Zaki Ahmed said cultism was the worst security challenge in the state.

He said that the police command was partnering with other security agencies to enhance security in the state.

Outgoing General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen Enobong Udoh thanked Wike for facilitating the successes of security agencies through his robust support.

He said there was an uncommon synergy between security agencies in the state, which has led to better operations and results in crime fighting.