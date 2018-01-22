Stakeholder Lauds Wike On Road Project

The Chairman, Aluu Council of Chiefs, Chief Ken Nwobunwo has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for the award and construction of Omuokiri/Omuoko road project located in his clan.

Nwobunwo who described Governor Wike as a governor who has passion for the development of the state, said Governor Wike was not a promise making politician, but one who took the people by surprise and embarrassed them with people-orientated projects that have direct bearings on their lives.

The chief said, the people of Aluu had suffered untold hardship over the years following the abandonment of the Omuokiri/Omuoko road by past administrations, but which was quickly awarded by Governor Wike in less than three years in office.

‘‘Governor Nyesom Wike is not the type of governor that makes empty promises and fails, he is always a man of his great words’, the monarch said.

Describing the Omuokiri/Omuoko road as strategic to entire Aluu clan and the University of Port Harcourt, the monarch said, the construction of the project would transform the communities and add values to its economy,stressing that the project was key to the people as it would attract investors to the community and reduce crimes and criminality.

Chinedu Wosu