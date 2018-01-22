PH-Aba Road: Lawmaker Tasks RSG On Oyigbo Section

The lawmaker representing Oyigbo Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA), Hon Chisom Promise Dike, has called on the state government to intervene in rehabilitating the deplorable section of the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway, especially around Oyigbo for easy movement of people and goods to the state capital.

Dike, who made the call in a chat with newsmen at Oyigbo, Saturday, regretted that the federal government has abandoned the reconstruction of the road for many years, despite several yearnings from different quarters of the state.

He said the deplorable road has cut-off the people of Oyigbo from the rest of the state, especially the state capital, saying that people of the area cannot continue to suffer while waiting for the federal government.

The lawmaker noted that during the rainy season last year, the deplorable condition of the road claimed no fewer than 20 lives and over 40 vehicles in road accidents.

He said, there is indication that the situation of the road come rainy season will get worse than last year’s, calling on Governor Nyesom Wike to intervene since the road is in the state.

The lawmaker also thanked the governor for fulfilling his promises by embarking on the construction of internal road, including old Aba road in Oyigbo.

He said the construction of some of the roads would boost economic development in the area, if completed.

According to him, Wike has truly fulfilled almost all the promises he made to the people of Oyigbo, including renovation of schools in the area.

The lawmaker used the opportunity to call on the governor to persuade the contractors handling the Old Aba-Road in Oyigbo to return to site to enable the completion of the project before raining season.

Stories by Enoch Epelle