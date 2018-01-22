Creative Use Of Leisure

Leisure has to do with the time when one is not working, studying or engaged in regular professional activity; a time of relaxation spent in an engagement which one enjoys. Leisure is a time of recreation, involving creative engagement that re-generates the body and mind through light, lively and ennobling activity, not undertaken for money or fame. It is a physico-spiritual therapy.

Not many people know or appreciate what tremendous power surrounds us all the time, a power we can make contact with only during moments of silence and calm repose. It is a good habit to set aside and devote a few minutes from time to time, to appreciate the best that is in each one of us; to appreciate the order and beauty of nature. Call it a moment of contemplation, but it is more of a personal habit or life-style which depicts nobility of soul.

Most of the world’s great men and women of outstanding achievements in various disciplines and traditional endeavours always testified that they drew their greatest inspirations and most creative ideas during moments of sober silence. There is a difference between moments of activity and moment of apparent inactivity. To keep the mind in a state of sober silence is not quite an easy feat to achieve.

Such moments can hardly yield good results if the mind is tied up or is in a state of anxiety, agitation, fear, worry and such emotions that sap vital energy. Similarly, grudge, ill-will, tension, animosity etc, can block the flow or absorption of benign radiations which give creative ideas to people who are open to them. Unfortunately, in unhealthy environment such as ours, the majority of people are unwittingly generating and also absorbing currents of thought-energy that are not of an up-building nature. Until a society is free from such dark radiations, creative ideas can hardly flow in.

Establishment of contact with resource centres of benign radiations is possible for those who free themselves from contaminants and pollutants that are quite numerous in our environment. Benign radiations operate on rarefied channels and they recreate and strengthen those who reach out to such blessings, but this has little to do with prevailing religious pastime we find around.

The average Nigerian is so engrossed in the hustles and scrambles for material benefits and pleasures, including miracles and wonders, that little attention is given to explore in silence how to tap vital resources that flow freely around us. Rather than come away to a lonely place and rest a while, many often join miracle bands and the madding crowd.

One does not need to live in affluent quarters to be able to avail oneself of the benefits of creative silence, but even amidst a noisy environment, anyone can cultivate the discipline of observing silence. Soft and soothing music of serious kinds can serve as a prelude to this culture of silence, but the mind must also be disciplined to shun frivolities and pettiness.

It is only when an individual in his leisure time thinks deeply and constantly about what he can do to uplift his environment that he can reach out to the rarefied channels of benign radiations. In an environment of greed and callousness, benedictions are undermined. But even in such environment, regular flickers of light can do much good. It is usually during leisure hours that the true nature, quality and personal orientation of an individual can be observed best.

What you do or think and talk about when you are alone or with friends provide insight into peoples’ mind-set and value orientation. For those who spend their leisure hours with friends in conversations, it would be necessary to scrutinise the depth, seriousness and value of such conversations. Needless to say that a large number of Nigerians usually discuss frivolous and petty issues, be they political, business or lewd talks!

Only a few people invest in improvement of their inner life through enrichment of their consciousness by exploring serious literary works and creative arts. Those not inclined to literary works can invest their leisure time learning something new such as music or foreign language. Those who have the facilities and resources can also engage in some agricultural hobbies joyfully. It does not require a Ministry of Happiness to engender joy and solace through creative endeavours as hobbies.

A French novelist Voltair (real name: Francois-Marie Aroeut (1694-1778) suggested that “the only way to make life bearable is to engage in joyful activities” rather than idle comfort.

Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer, Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

