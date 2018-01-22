Cleric Blames Fuel Scarcity On Poor Leadership

A cleric and Senior Pastor of Bible Believing Mission Inc. (World Wide), Pastor Kingsly Innocent has said that the problem Nigeria is facing today as regards fuel scarcity is a result of poor leadership in the country.

He said that the problem is just a technical one, and that Nigerians needed not suffer this anormalies even as a member of OPEC, and on attaining over 50 years of independence.

Innocent who made this disclosure while speaking to Aviation Correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa, Thursday, noted that Nigeria had passed this stage of continuous fuel scarcity.

According to him, what the Nation needs to overcome this challenge is good leadership who will have the interest of the people and the nation at heart.

“What we need is quality leadership that have the people and the nation’s interest as top priority. We are OPEC member, and above 50 years of independence, and do not need to suffer all this scarcity again.

“Marketers are complaining that Federal Government is owing them, and there have been divergent opinions and statements, and all boils down to leadership problem”, he said.

On the Farmers/ Herdsmen issue that has led to several killings, the clergy man opined that no cow is important than human being, and that we must tell ourselves the truth.

“What is the economic contribution of these cows to the revenue of the and purse of Federal Government. All of these killings are going on because some people feel this country belongs to them.

“The truth is that they are hiding under something or name to carry out this heinous act, and this has to stop.

“This has not been happening before, and this will stop when all of us will rise up and decide that it must stop, because the country does not belong to certain persons or group of persons”, Innocent said.

On the role of the church in the development of the nation, the clergyman said that, such role was not very visible because many are not listening.

He said that such role would become very visible and realistic if and when the people they are speaking to are willing to listen.

