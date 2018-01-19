Rivers Women Endorse Wike For 2nd Term …As 15,000 Non-Indigenes Join Endorsement Train

Thousands of Rivers women, yesterday, joined the emerging tradition in the state as they stormed the Government House, Port Harcourt, to endorse Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for a second term.

Also, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike declared that supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) to form the Federal Government in 2019 was akin to digging the nation’s grave, as the country was already dead since they gained control in 2015.

Rivers women declared that they will follow their endorsement with massive rural and urban mobilisation of all groups to vote overwhelmingly for Wike in 2019.

The women in their thousands marched from Mile One to Government House, Port Harcourt, celebrating the governor and creating awareness on his achievements.

As they marched to Government House, they displayed banners and placards urging Wike to seek re-election.

The women were drawn from the 23 local government areas of the state, with each highlighting the projects executed by Wike in their respective councils.

In a solidarity message, former Rivers State Chairman of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Mrs Florence Amiesimaka said the governor has made Rivers people proud through development projects, hence, the endorsement.

She assured the governor that Rivers women will stand with him all through the electioneering period up to his re-election.

Spokesperson for Rivers South-East Women, Mrs Charity Demua declared that the women have experienced good governance under the leadership of Wike, saying that they will reciprocate by re-electing him.

Mrs Macetelli of Rivers West and Mrs Carol John of Rivers East stated that the infrastructural development of the state by the present administration has had positive impact on the lives of women and their businesses.

Rivers State Women Affairs Commissioner, Mrs Ukel Oyaghiri lauded the governor for his commitment to the welfare of Rivers women.

In his response, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike said that all Nigerians, irrespective of gender, have a solemn responsibility of ending the failed APC-led Federal Government in 2019.

He said that the nationwide breakdown of security, especially in APC states, exemplifies the failure of the incumbent administration to productively manage national resources.

Wike said: “Nigeria is in crisis. Never in the history of this country have we had crisis of this magnitude. Rather than resolve developmental challenges, they continue to give excuses for their failure.

“We must come together in 2019 to protect our votes. Supporting APC is like digging our graves. The country is already dead under their control. Every day, the country is moving from one problem to another,” Wike said.

The governor stated that APC leaders from the state take pride in de-marketing and destroying the economy of the state for political reasons.

He charged Rivers women to jealously protect their permanent voters’ cards as that was the only weapon to uproot the APC in 2019.

Wike announced a business development scheme worth N500million for Rivers women in 2018, adding that the fund will be domiciled at the Rivers State Microfinance Bank and managed by the Ministry of Women Affairs.

He said the empowerment scheme will assist the women develop small-scale businesses, stressing that the state Women Development Centre will be completed in 2018.

Highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of gifts by the women to the Rivers State governor.

Meanwhile, over 15,000 thousand non-indigenes living and doing business in Rivers State, last Wednesday, endorsed the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for a second term.

This is as the Rivers State governor, urged Nigerians, irrespective of their linguistic and religious affiliations, to use their voter’s card to sack the non-performing All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government

The non-indigenes, under the platform of Non-Indigenes Without Borders trooped to Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday, where they declared their unalloyed support for Wike come 2019.

The non-indigenes announced their endorsement of the governor during a solidarity visit to the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The visit was like a carnival as different ethnic groups displayed their cultural dances and attires.

The non-indigenes stated that their support for Wike stems from his outstanding development strides which have improved their standard of living.

Spokesman of the Igbo community in Rivers State, Chief Emeka Vitalis said that the Igbos will vote en-masse for Wike because his development projects have helped their businesses to grow.

In their separate remarks, spokespersons for the Yoruba and Edo/Delta communities in Rivers State, Alhaji Omotayo and Henry Iyoha, respectively, said their endorsements of the Rivers State governor stem from his commitment to the welfare of all residents of the state.

The Bayelsa community, represented by Agbai Tom, Akwa Ibom/Cross River State community led by Obong Godwin Inyang and the Muslim community in the state led by Hajia Mariam also announced their respective endorsements for the re-election of Wike.

Spokesman of the Hausa community, Alhaji Maisundu said his people will mobilise votes for Wike in 2019 because he was a de-tribalised leader.

Commissioner for Special Duties, Emeka Onowu, who is a non-indigene, noted that the Rivers State governor has been a father to the non-indigenes, carrying them along as he develops the state.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike assured the non-indigenes that he will continue to deliver quality projects and programmes that will improve the lives of residents of the state.

He declared that all residents of Rivers State should remain resolute in their commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying that they should not fear the evil machinations of the APC.

Wike said because the people have discovered that the APC was full of lies and deceit, the party may resort to rigging in 2019, adding that the APC will fail in Rivers State in the next elections.

He said: “Nobody should be afraid of anyone. Anyhow they want it, we are ready. There is nothing like do or die in this election, only God gives power. We believe in God, that is why we always defeat them.

“Whether they go to the United States of America or North Korea to bring anything, we shall withstand them. The only weapon you have is your voter’s card. Mobilise and use your voter’s card, that is the weapon that will remove them from office”.

He regretted that after two and half years, the APC-led Federal Government has no single project in Rivers State and assured that the state will be ‘a no-go area’ for them in 2019.

Wike said that contrary to the allegations of the APC ahead of the 2015 General elections, he has proved that Rivers State was a home for all by carrying the non-indigenes along through appointments and projects.

“I will always fulfill my promises. I will never give excuses. I am not like the APC that thrives in excuses. My commitment remains to deliver on projects”, Wike said.

The governor assured that he will respond to the request to seek re-election at the appropriate time.