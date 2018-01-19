Rivers Commissioner Orders Contractors To Site

Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Hon Dumnamene Dekor has challenged contractors working on roads in the State to resume full activity now that the Christmas and New Year festivities

The commissioner gave the charge during his first inspection tour of some ongoing road construction projects in Port Harcourt last Thursday.

Dekor urged the contractors to double efforts at ensuring that work on the site goes on swiftly to make up for lost time during the festive break, adding that, “dry season is the peak of road construction all over the world, so contractors should utilise this time and make sure work is delivered on time and according to specification”.

The commissioner used the opportunity to call on Rivers citizens to be committed to road maintenance in the state.

He berated residents who were in the habit of removing manhole covers, stating that exposure of manholes pose a huge threat to life of pedestrians, adding that it is criminal to do that. “It is criminal for any body to remove manhole covers in any part of the state”, he said.

Dekor also frowned at the attitude of traders who throw solid waste into the drains and appealed to them, to desist. He said: “I appeal to traders, particularly those of them drading along one mile market to refrain from using solid waste to block drains or dumping it indiscriminately on the road this causes flooding whenever it rains in the state”.

He enjoined residents to take responsibility for maintaining each road in their domain and said: “Its high time our people took cognizance of the fact that longevity of any infrastructure around us is based on our attitude in maintaining it, let’s help the government to ensure that these facilities stand the test of time”.

The press officer, Ministry of Works, Edna Alete in a statement, identified the roads inspected as Creek Road, Captain Amangala Street, Tourist Beach Road, and Woji-Elelenwo-Akpajo link Road.

Tonye Nria-Dappa