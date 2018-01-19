PDP Has Capacity To Transform Nigeria -Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that the roll out of strategic projects in the state has proven that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the capacity to transform the country.

Wike further said that Nigerians have now realised that the only hope for the country is the PDP.

He spoke with journalists, yesterday, after an extensive project inspection in company of former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia and former Minister of Sports, Dr Tammy Danagogo.

He said: “This is a state that PDP has shown capacity that we have the capacity to transform this country.

“I do know by the Grace of God that Nigerians are aware that the only hope they have for this country to move forward is the PDP”.

He stated that the response from the beneficiaries of the projects remains a lasting encouragement to do more for the people of the state.

“It touches us when you see market women, mothers and children coming out in their numbers to dance in appreciation of what we are doing in the state. We are doing so much with little resources at our disposal. That spurs us to continue.

“Look at how we walk freely on the streets. I don’t know how many governors that can be free on the streets like this. What you are seeing is natural love. We thank God for the opportunity to serve and contribute to the development of Rivers State”, Wike said.

The governor said that delivery of projects has been sustained because his administration is using tested and competent contractors.

In an interview, former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia confirmed that Wike executes projects that have improved the lives of the people.

He said: “God has given him the zeal, the wisdom and determination to transform the State. All we owe him as Rivers people is to support him to succeed”.

Former Minister of Sports, Dr Tammy Danagogo said that the Rivers State governor has lived up to the expectations of Rivers people as a performer.

“His ability to construct projects even with little or no resources is legendary. I am not surprised that we have him delivering dividends of democracy”, Danagogo said.

Projects visited include: Tourist Beach road, Creek Road, Bonny/Bille/Nembe Jetty, Court of Appeal, National Industrial Court, Mile One Market, Cultural Centre and Health Centre, Agip Road.