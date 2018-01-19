Obuah Denies Don Waney’s Sponsorship Claim

The Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Bro Felix Obuah says the accusation against him by a section of the so- called Civil Society Groups and some members of the Orashi National Congress (ONC) after their kangaroo meeting at Omoku Civic Centre last Wednesday of sponsoring the killed notorious cultist, Don Waney is shocking, false, unfounded and malicious.

In a statement, the State PDP boss described the accusation as yet another plot by the All Progressives Congress, APC, and his political detractors to drag his name to the mud to make way for their sinister plans ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Bro Obuah chided the teleguided so-called Orashi National Congress members, all of them, APC card carrying members, for turning their gathering at the Omoku Civic Centre to a jungle court for delivering unsolicited judgment against him perceived as an enemy of their paymasters, describing them as a liability to humanity.

It’s also regrettable, Bro Obuah noted, that rather than join hands with the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to fight insecurity in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (Onelga) and elsewhere in the state, the so called ONC members and their cohorts prefer taking sides with desperate power seekers to run down those who mean well for the people and those that have committed their time, energy and hard earned resources to build and develop Onelga while the real enemies of the people are being provided cover and glorified just for a pot of yam porridge.

Reassuring that he will not be deterred by the false malicious accusation, but will continue to ensure that Onelga people are liberated from the shackles of poverty and ignorance, Bro Obuah said he has invested more than any other person(s) in Onelga and cannot possibly turn around to promote insecurity or support any effort that will destroy his investments or his people for whom he has invested.

The State PDP chairman also noted that he too, has been a victim of insecurity and other acts of lawlessness, with several attempts on his life during which he lost his police orderly and driver in one of such attacks.

In the recent new year mayhem, Bro Obuah said he lost six of his relations in the senseless killing including his in-laws.

“I cannot but conclude that by this false accusation against me, my accusers are rather jubilating and celebrating over my predicament. Their actions are very understandable as none of them has any investment whatsoever in Onelga nor have interested in the welfare of the people.

“Otherwise, they should be sober and thankful to the security agencies for helping to bring life back to normalcy in Onelga by killing Don Wanny and some of his gang members”, Bro Obuah observed.

Bro Obuah wondered the wisdom for his accusers to have kept quiet while Don Wanny and his gang ravaged all the nooks and crannies of Onelga while he lived only to speak out now he is gone, saying their only fear was not to be exposed by the notorious cultist who was their hatch man.

Warning his accusers and detractors against treading the path of unreasonableness and danger, the State PDP boss said all that is needed now is not pointing accusing fingers and looking for scapegoat to satisfy the cravings of overzealous and power drunk politicians but to join hands with the Wike administration and complementing the efforts of the security agencies in sustaining the peace and security in Onelga and the State generally.

Bro Obuah insisted he never knew who Don Wanny was until he saw his pictures after the amnesty was granted to the repentant militants and cultists by the State government and had never related nor supported him in any way.

“During the previous administration under Rotimi Amaechi, Don Wanny and his group had a field day, operated unchallenged and were readily used by that government and not until this present administration came up with the amnesty programme, Don Wanny would have remained uncovered and committed APC member.

“These enemies of the people are at it again. They never supported the amnesty programme that exposed their hatchet men who are being trailed by security agencies and this is their sole reason for wanting to incite another round of crisis in Onelga through these unfounded accusations against me.

“We also issued a statement last week alerting the world of this grand plot by the APC which they have confirmed by all the needless vituperations which have also justified our earlier alarm”, Bro Obuah declared.